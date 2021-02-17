LONDON – Austrian Airlines (OS) plans to progressively increase its flight schedule, with more than 20 destinations resumed by summer 2021.

These destinations include Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Florence, Gothenburg, Kosice, Krakow, Lviv, Odesa, and Oslo. In the intercontinental route network, Amman, Bangkok, Chicago, and Tokyo are back in the OS flight schedule.

Austrian Airlines’ Q400 taxiing at Vienna Airport – VIE. Photo by Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Up to 150 Flights per Week during Summer 2021

The main focus for OS will continue to be on Greece and Cyprus, but Italy, Spain, and Turkey are also slated for summer 2021.

In total, there will be up to 10 flights a week to Heraklion (Crete) or 16 to Larnaca (Cyprus) and popular vacation destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Rhodes, Mykonos, Kos, Catania, and the Canary Islands are also on the schedule with increased frequency, said the company.

The company will be flying to Hanover again in the 2021 summer flight schedule. Initially, the route, which was previously served by Eurowings (EW), will be in the schedule twice a week, and the frequency will be continuously increased until summer.

Thus, from July, two connections will be offered daily. The first flight will take place on March 25.

Austrian Airlines Airbus A319-111 is on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from Austrian Airlines

Michael Trestl, CCO of OS, said, “We are expecting increased demand in the tourism sector in summer and are therefore increasing our offer to vacation destinations by up to 20% from July.”

“The booking phase for the 2021 vacation season is currently underway. With our expanded flight schedule, we want to create an attractive vacation offer for all Austrians. Of course, further development is highly dependent on the progress of the pandemic and the associated travel policies.”

