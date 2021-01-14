LONDON – Austrian Airlines (OS) has retired for the first time a Boeing 767-300ER, OE-LAT, and confirmed the retirement of other aircraft. In total, the airline will phase out all 18 Dash-8s, seven A319s and two other 767s.

While Martinair Holland ordered the Boeing 767 with serial number MSN 25273, it quickly became part of Lauda Air (NG) fleet wearing the name of Enzo Ferrari. It replaced OE-LAV, whose thrust reverser on the No.1 engine deployed in flight without being commanded, causing the aircraft to spiral out of control and crash. There were no survivors.

For ten years, it flew for its Italian subsidiary before it merged with Livingston. The plane returned to the now OS-owned NG and flew in Lauda colors until the Boeing 767s were transferred to OS. OE-LAT wore Star Alliance colors while flying for Lauda and kept the painting under OS until 2009. Two years later, it received its winglets.

The aircraft did not suffer any accidents or serious incidents. ASN wiki has one occurrence, when it had to return to Vienna (VIE) after take-off due to technical problems. It completed its last passenger flight to Chicago (ORD) and back on January 9 of this year. It will fly to the US in early March.

Austrian Airlines’ Boeing 767, OE-LAW which will be retired soon. Source: Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

Austrian Airlines Fleet Conversion

The airline started its fleet conversion in 2019, announcing the retirement of Dash-8 aircraft. So far, ten of these turboprops have left the fleet, leaving eight. As the Lufthansa Group and the Austrian Government agreed on saving the airline, OS was forced to shrink its fleet and become 20% smaller.

This year, two other Boeing 767s will leave the fleet, OE-LAX and OE-LAW. NG took delivery of both aircraft in 1992. OE-LAW was involved in an incident in 1996. It also wore the Star Alliance livery and is currently wearing OS’ new one. OE-LAX had also received that painting before retirement.

Featured image: Austrian Airlines’s Boeing 767, OE-LAT which is retired. Source: Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

