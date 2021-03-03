LONDON – Flag carrier Austrian Airlines (OS) announced Wednesday the retiring of its first Boeing 767 plane, which is on its way to its new owners.

MonoCoque Diversified Interests will be taking ownership of the airplane, according to data from Planespotters.net.

Our first Boeing 767-300ER, the OE-LAT, has left Vienna today. Before departure Austrian Airlines technical staff wrote greetings on the nose landing gear door of the aircraft. Our crew, which is operating the transfer flight, also said "Servus" once again before takeoff. pic.twitter.com/QOii7k2h0S — Austrian Airlines (@_austrian) March 3, 2021

So Long, Farewell

The Boeing 767-300 ER with the registration OE-LAT has been in the air for 15 plus years. It had completed roughly 133,000 flight hours and more than 19,000 landings since December 1991, when it was first delivered to Lauda Air.

Lauda Air operated OE-LAT until Lauda’s 2004 takeover by OS. Following the takeover, the aircraft became part of the airline’s fleet.

The Boeing 767 received a warm farewell from the airline’s staff before its final departure from Vienna. The airline’s technical staff left parting messages on the door of the plane’s nose landing gear. The crew operating the handover flight bid the plane ‘servus’ (an Austrian word for goodbye) before takeoff.

Photo: Austrian Airlines

The Last Journey

The plane is headed for Pinal Airpark, Arizona, a boneyard for retired commercial aircraft located in Marana, Pinal County, Arizona. En route to its final destination, the plane will first fly, under flight number OS1411, to Bangor, Maine. In Bangor, it will go through customs clearance. Then, it will continue under flight number OS1413 to Pinal Airpark.

The aircraft is expected to land at Bangor International Airport (BGR) at 09:43 EST, according to FlightAware.

Two more OS Boeing 767-300ERs will retire in 2020. MonoCoque Diversified Interests will take over ownership of those planes as well.

Featured image: Austrian Airlines

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.