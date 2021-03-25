MIAMI – Notwithstanding some positive signs for the coming summer season, Austrian Airlines (OS) is compelled to once more reduce its fleet and go further into its restructuring actions amid the ongoing pandemic crisis.

As indicated in a press release today, OS has decided two put two more aircraft in long-term storage while continuing with the alienation of smaller aircraft already on the way since last February.

This new fleet reduction will bring the OS fleet of 80 aircraft down to 58 against a previously planned 60.

Austrian Airlines Airbus A320-200 OE-LBZ – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

Smaller Headquarters, Reduced workforce

Moreover, OS has also reduced the size of its headquarters by returning four of its eight stores of office space at Vienna (VIE) Airport operator, Flughafen Wien Ag.

Besides smaller offices and a reduced workforce—minus 650 workers by natural attrition already acted in the past months—due to logical reasons arising from the fleet and office reductions, AU is again looking at a further cut of the same amount of personnel to be carried out up to 2023.

An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767-300 at Vienna Airport (VIE) Photo: Daniel Sander

Comments from Austrian Airlines CEO

“The pandemic is lasting significantly longer than expected”, stated Austrian Airlines CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech while adding that the effects will be felt for many years to come not allowing the airline to achieve the results and earnings expected.

“For this reason, we are implementing further measures now in order to sustainably safeguard the future of our Austrian Airlines” concluded the OS CEO.

The post-crisis OS would not be the same anymore as it will become a leaner, more modern, being a “digital airline,” able to continue to connect Austria to the rest of the world.

As for many other carriers worldwide, OS counts on more restriction-free travel, aided by mass vaccination and health credential, like the EU Green Pass, that would allow travelers to move around the world without hindrance.

Featured image: Austrian Airlines B777-200ER OE-LPF – Photo : Daniel Sander/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.