MIAMI – Flag carrier Austrian Airlines (OS) pushed forward in its drive to transition and renew its fleet with Boeing 767-300ERs.

Yesterday, via press releases from OS and MDI, the two parties finalized the agreement on the sale/purchase of three Boeing 767-300ER. The aircraft have been acquired by MonoCoque Diversified Interest (MDI), a consulting and assets management company based in Austin (AUS), TX.

The first Boeing 767-300ER to leave the fleet at the beginning of March 2021, shall be OE-LAT to be trasferred to Pinal Park, AZ., US, and it is actually undergoing necessary preparations. The second aircraft registered OE-LAX is due to follow in May 2021. No information is available on the transfer date for the third aircraft.

The three aircraft, averaging 28.5 years of life, are among the oldest in OS fleet. Another three B767-300ER, aged between 20 and 22 years, shall remain in the active fleet to ensure, along with six B777-200, the long haul routes served by OS.

The current sale follows a previous alienation of 18 Bombardier Dash-8-400 aircraft, of which ten have already been delivered, and the planned sale of seven Airbus A319. The resized OS fleet shall consist of approximately 60 aircraft, a reduction in the size of around 20%.

Austrian Airlines and MDI Mutual Satisfaction

Austrian Airlines CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, commented on the sale by thanking MonoCoque Diversified Interests “for the good negotiation and our team’s great commitment”.

On its part, MDI’s manager Mary Alice Keyes said, “MDI is excited to continue the growth of its passenger and cargo aviation portfolio with the addition of three B767-300ER.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Austrian airline, a group with a long history and outstanding pedigree.”

Both parties agreed not to comment on the purchase price.

