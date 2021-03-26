LONDON – Austrian Airlines (OS) today announced a long-haul expansion for this winter season, opening a new Cancún (CUN) route and resuming flights to three other destinations.

Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Trestl emphasized a focus on long-haul travel. He believes that people want to go on long-haul vacations this winter. Therefore, OS will focus on offering flights to exotic destinations for them.

The airline will reintroduce flights to Mauritius (MRU), Cape Town (CPT) and the Maldives (MLE) in addition to the new CUN route. OS will serve MRU and MLE three times a week and twice to both CUN and CPT. Boeing 777s will operate all flights.

From To Frequency First flight Vienna (VIE) CUN 2 weekly, 47 Oct 24th VIE MRU 3 weekly, 246 Oct 28th VIE MLE 3 weekly, 357 Oct 27th VIE CPT 2 weekly, 26 Oct 23rd

Statistics

Austrian Airlines has been very successful with exotic routes. In 2019, it carried 27.000 passengers to South Africa (mostly CPT). In 2019, 19.000 passengers traveled between VIE and MLE and 32.000 to Mauritius. While these flights are mostly point-to-point, they offer great connection times. There are also passengers from other nearby regions.

On an average flight, 168 passengers traveled to MLE, 253 to CPT and 261 to MRU. As airlines tend to price these flights rather expensive, even this load helps the airline to earn good amounts of money in the harder witner market.

