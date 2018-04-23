Austrian Unveiled Yet Another Eurowhite New Livery (+Photos)

MIAMI — Austria’s flag carrier, Austrian Airlines, unveiled a refreshed livery that is expected to be launched in May on one of its a Boeing 777s.

“The focus is on a slight adaptation of the logo,” said the carrier in a press release.

The chevron and the wordmark “Austrian” are being modernized. According to Austrian, it will increase the long-distance effect on the aircraft through its enlarged billboard titles.

However, a major drawback is that it will take Austrian at least seven years to repaint its entire fleet. However, 18 out of 82 planes should carry the new scheme when the 2019 summer flight schedule kicks off.

Are you ready for the big reveal of our new 777? Coming soon ✈️ #Servus pic.twitter.com/GOWeOOuKF9 — Austrian Airlines (@_austrian) April 23, 2018

The Details

The aircraft’s exterior will feature notable changes in the tail section, which will be optically enlarged by expanding the red area, all the way from the empennage downwards across the fuselage. The logo will be more prominent.

The wordmark “Austrian” in the front of the fuselage is also displayed over a larger surface area and will become, according to the airline, more readable and recognizable from the distance.

Another drawback is that all engines will be painted in white—much like what Lufthansa chose to do with its new livery. The typical Austrian salutation “Servus” will remain on the aircraft’s belly.

According to the airline, this new design ensures that the logo is more recognizable and visible even from smartphones and smartwatches, where careful design was also crafted into the operative systems of several technological and mobile platforms.

“The brand values of individuality, competence, and Austrianess will remain untouched. The typical “Austrian Airlines red” (…) should be used in a more targeted manner as a distinguishing feature to set it apart from other airlines,” remarked the airline.

Accordingly, all customer touchpoints and the entire signage on the airports will be adapted. The livery of the fleet will also be gradually adjusted.

The Boeing 777 that will feature the new livery will be unveiled in Vienna at its arrival in May 2018. The long-haul aircraft is currently in Hong Kong, where it is being modified and adapted.

Another Eurowhite

Although branding updates are always welcome, Eurowhite schemes have become alarmingly popular around the world, especially in Europe.

Airlines claim that thanks to the white paint, the temperature inside the cabin is drastically reduced, demanding less energy to chill the aircraft’s interiors. Also, applying white paint on the majority of an airplane’s fuselage—instead of several color coats—reduces weight and therefore reduces fuel consumption.

But, why are airline adopting this ubiquitous, boring design trend? Is this where aviation is ultimately headed?

The fact is, Austrian now joins airlines like Lufthansa, Iberia, Air France, Swiss, Air Europa, LATAM, Air Canada, Aeromexico, and endless others, who have chosen this scheme for the upcoming decades ahead.