Airways Magazine

Austrian Airlines To Reactivate Aircraft in July

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Qatar Airways Increases Weekly Flights LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) continues with its strategy to remain the largest international carrier in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic with more weekly flights. At the moment, the...
  • Aeroflot Records Decline in Passenger Numbers LONDON – Russian flag carrier Aeroflot (SU) this week announced its operating results for May 2020 and the first five months (5M20) of 2020. The Aeroflot Group in the first...
  

Austrian Airlines To Reactivate Aircraft in July

Austrian Airlines To Reactivate Aircraft in July
June 23
08:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Austrian Airlines (OS) has announced it will reactivate an additional 36 aircraft in time for July, following a successful restart.

The 36 aircraft will cater to the airline’s plans of launching services to 50 destinations starting month.

The airline also confirmed on Twitter that the operations of the restart offer will quadruple from initially five to 20% of last year’s program.

Austrian was keen to note that three of the 36 aircraft will be the Boeing 767s finalizing plans for long-haul travel restarting.

From July 1, the carrier will operate long-haul services to Bangkok, New York Newark, Washington, and Chicago.

Airbus A319 and Embraer E195 aircraft will also be in the list of aircraft due to be reactivated as well.

Comments from Austrian Airlines CCO

Commenting on this news was OS Chief Commercial Officer Andreas Otto, who emphasized why these aircraft will be needed.

“Summer is the most popular travel season. We can see that in the current bookings. That is why we will continue to increase our offer in July and fly to over 50 destinations worldwide.”

June 22 saw the airline re-inaugurate services to Belgrade, Graz, Innsbruck, Kosice, Nice, Prague, Split and Warsaw.

July launches

July 1 will be the largest restart of routes out of the program so far, with the following scheduled flights due to launch:

  • Stockholm
  • Bologna
  • Cairo
  • Moscow Domodedovo
  • Rome Fiumicino
  • Florence
  • Kiev
  • London Heathrow
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Sibiu
  • Podgorica
  • Venice
  • Zagreb

The airline will also be adding some charter flights from that same period as well, with a predominated focus in Greece:

  • Karpathos
  • Corfu
  • Chania
  • Heraklion
  • Santorini
  • Keflavik
  • Kos
  • Rhodes
  • Zakynthos

A launch amid some restrictions

Even with this strong restart, there are a few things that still remain out of the blue.

For example, OS lounges at Vienna Airport (VIE) still remain closed due to concerns over social distancing. The carrier has said it will remain closed until the Austrian Government lift such restrictions.

Those traveling into Austria will still have to go into a 14-day quarantine if they do not present a health certificate that is no older than 4 days old.

There is however leeway around it, with COVID-19 testing kits available at VIEwhich could prevent the need for quarantine if tested negative.

Either way, it appears to be a very successful restart for Austrian and that the momentum for demand seems to be on the up especially going into what is normally a busy summer month.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Austrian AirlinesFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European & Social Media Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0