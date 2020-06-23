Austrian Airlines To Reactivate Aircraft in July

LONDON – Austrian Airlines (OS) has announced it will reactivate an additional 36 aircraft in time for July, following a successful restart.

The 36 aircraft will cater to the airline’s plans of launching services to 50 destinations starting month.

The airline also confirmed on Twitter that the operations of the restart offer will quadruple from initially five to 20% of last year’s program.

Austrian was keen to note that three of the 36 aircraft will be the Boeing 767s finalizing plans for long-haul travel restarting.

From July 1, the carrier will operate long-haul services to Bangkok, New York Newark, Washington, and Chicago.

Airbus A319 and Embraer E195 aircraft will also be in the list of aircraft due to be reactivated as well.

Comments from Austrian Airlines CCO

Commenting on this news was OS Chief Commercial Officer Andreas Otto, who emphasized why these aircraft will be needed.

“Summer is the most popular travel season. We can see that in the current bookings. That is why we will continue to increase our offer in July and fly to over 50 destinations worldwide.”

June 22 saw the airline re-inaugurate services to Belgrade, Graz, Innsbruck, Kosice, Nice, Prague, Split and Warsaw.

July launches

July 1 will be the largest restart of routes out of the program so far, with the following scheduled flights due to launch:

Stockholm

Bologna

Cairo

Moscow Domodedovo

Rome Fiumicino

Florence

Kiev

London Heathrow

Milan Malpensa

Sibiu

Podgorica

Venice

Zagreb

The airline will also be adding some charter flights from that same period as well, with a predominated focus in Greece:

Karpathos

Corfu

Chania

Heraklion

Santorini

Keflavik

Kos

Rhodes

Zakynthos

A launch amid some restrictions

Even with this strong restart, there are a few things that still remain out of the blue.

For example, OS lounges at Vienna Airport (VIE) still remain closed due to concerns over social distancing. The carrier has said it will remain closed until the Austrian Government lift such restrictions.

Those traveling into Austria will still have to go into a 14-day quarantine if they do not present a health certificate that is no older than 4 days old.

There is however leeway around it, with COVID-19 testing kits available at VIEwhich could prevent the need for quarantine if tested negative.

Either way, it appears to be a very successful restart for Austrian and that the momentum for demand seems to be on the up especially going into what is normally a busy summer month.