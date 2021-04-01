MIAMI – Beginning May 17, Austrian Airlines (OS) will fly to Zaporizhzhia (OZH), Ukraine, the airline announced today. This is the first time Austrian is offering the route, and service will take place three times per week via an Embraer 195.

During the summer travel season, OS plans to increase to daily service on the route. Per the company’s website, the airline flies 17 Embraer 195s which seat up to 120 passengers, depending on the configuration.

This service strengthens the Austrian flag carrier’s presence in Ukraine. In addition to Zaporizhzhia, Austrian flies to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. Zaporizhzhia lies in southeast Ukraine, about 340 miles (550KM) southeast of Kyiv.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Anniversary Announcment

Today’s announcement of the new route comes on a special day. On 1 April 1991, Austrian Airlines flew to Kyiv for the first time.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Zaporizhzhia on today’s 30th anniversary of our Ukraine connections”, said Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl. “It not only strengthens our Ukraine offering, but also enhances our traditionally strong network to Eastern Europe.”

The flight schedule is as follows:

Passengers can book tickets to and from Zaporizhzhia as of today. Austrian will no longer operate the Vienna-Dnipro route as Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia are only 85 km apart.