MIAMI – Austrian Airlines (OS) today announced a modest resumption of service while remaining cautious about the global pandemic’s impact on international travel.

The carrier, part of the Lufthansa Group, said it plans to add New York-JFK and Montreal (YUL) back to its lineup along with the re-start of service to Chicago, Amman, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

“With five destinations in North America and three in Asia, including Tokyo and Bangkok, our long-haul services are back on a slight climb this summer,” says Michael Trestl, the carrier’s chief commercial officer.

“Unfortunately, however, we are still a long way from reaching cruising altitude. We hope that a rapid increase in the vaccination rate and a corresponding relaxation of travel restrictions will give us a further boost in the future.”

Austrian continued to serve Star Alliance hubs Newark, N.J. (EWR), and Washington’s Dulles International Airport (IAD) during the pandemic.

European Restoration

In addition to the three-times-weekly return of JFK and Montreal, the carrier is also restoring service to European destinations, including Barcelona, Dubrovnik, and Florence.

Hanover will be served by OS again for the first time since 2009. OS is also adding several vacation destinations in Greece, Italy and Spain.

