Austrian Airlines Refunds Tickets, CFO Leaves Company

LONDON – Austrian Airlines (OS) has announced it has reimbursed thousands of tickets worth millions due to the temporary cessation of flight operations and the ongoing required flight cancelations related to landing bans.

As OS plans to clear the backlog over the next eight weeks, CCO Andreas Otto said in a press release, “Every customer who applied for a refund will get it.”

The Service Center of OS is faced with a historic volume of inquiries. But the carrier says that all remaining applications for refunds submitted up until now should be processed over the next eight weeks.

The airlines asks customers who have already submitted reimbursement requests to please not call the airline again on this matter, in order to keep the telephone lines clear for customers who would like to travel in the near future.

Austrian Airbus A319-11 landing in Napoli Capodichino Intl’ Airport (NAP).

Photo: Marco Macca @aviator_ita

Refund Policy

Passengers whose flights were canceled and who do not want to make use of the rebooking options can apply for a refund using the online form on the Austrian Airlines website.

Passengers who booked tickets up until May 15, 2020, for journeys with an original date of travel up to April 30, 2021, have the possibility to have their tickets held in abeyance until January 31, 2021.

The rebooked journey can then take place up until the end of 2021. Tickets that were or will be booked from 16 May to 31 August 2020 can be rebooked once.

The refunds disbursed to travel agencies are also in full swing. “We have increased all available capacities to a maximum level. In the meantime, travel agencies have already been reimbursed for about two-thirds of all their bookings”, CCO Andreas Otto concludes.

Photo: Austrian Airways

Autrian Airlines CFO Leaves the Company

Austrian Airlines Chief Financial Officer, Wolfgang Jani (41), will leave the company at the end of Q3 2020. The Lufthansa subsidiary announced today.

Jani was appointed Chief Financial Officer CFO to the Board of Management in April 2018. Now he is taking the successful completion of the Corona funding package as an opportunity to withdraw. In the future, he will focus on new projects and challenges outside the LH Group.

Christina Foerster, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, “Wolfgang Jani, together with his fellow Members of the Board of Management, has developed the #DriveTo25 strategy program in order to focus the company on the tough competitive environment in Austria.”

Photo: Austrian Airlines

Securing Financing before Leaving

For one of the key topics, the process efficiency program “PE20”, Jani was the project initiator and sponsor. Caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Jani took the lead “in securing financing and the positive survival forecast of the company in recent months. Invariably, these were difficult and challenging issues that he has faced in his more than two years in office,” according to the release.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board said, “On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, I would like to express our great gratitude for his work. We wish Wolfgang Jani all the best for the way forward.”