Austrian Airlines To Launch A Premium Economy Cabin

Austrian Airlines To Launch A Premium Economy Cabin

AUSTRIAN AIRLINES

Austrian Airlines To Launch A Premium Economy Cabin
September 06
08:16 2017
MIAMI — Austrian Airlines will be adding a Premium Economy cabin to its long haul product offering next spring, with bookings now open for flights beginning March 6, 2018. The move will shift Austrian to a three-class product on long distance international flights, mirroring the preferred configuration for all but the most elite global airlines.

The first Austrian aircraft to be retrofitted is a Boeing 767-300ER, with the process beginning today. Over time, all 11 long haul jets in Austrian’s fleet (6 767-300ERs and 5 777-200ERs) will be retrofitted with the new cabin, as will the 777-200ER scheduled to be delivered in January 2018. The 767-300ERs will have 18 premium economy seats on board while the 777-200ERs will have 24.

“The new Premium Economy Class is an important milestone in our strategy aimed at linking the issue of individualization with quality. The customer can individually choose the travel class according to her or his needs, whether the preference is to fly in a price conscious manner in Economy Class, treat oneself to a little more service and comfort in Premium Economy or luxury travel in Business Class”, says Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto.

In particular, the new Premium Economy Class is designed to appeal to passengers who want to afford more service and a higher level of comfort on flights to their holiday destinations as well as price-conscious companies whose employees should travel in comfort on business trips.

PHOTO: AUSTRIAN AIRLINES.

The new seat is manufactured by ZIM and features 38 inches of seat pitch along with all of the features below, making it comparable to a domestic first class seat in the United States. Austrian is the second carrier in the Lufthansa group to add a premium economy cabin after Lufthansa proper, which has premium economy seating in all 95 of its long haul jets. Austrian’s business class is widely regarded as an upper-tier product and experience amongst global long haul airlines, and it will aim to achieve similar acclaim with the addition of its premium economy cabin.

Austrian Airlines Premium Economy Class Highlights

  • A new seat with a broader surface and reasonable spacing.
  • A footrest starting in the second row or leg support with integrated footrest in the first row.
  • A separate central armrest with fold-out table and cocktail table.
  • A 12-inch HD screen including a remote control for the in-flight entertainment system.
  • A personal power outlet and USB port on the seat.
  • 2 free checked bags with a weight limit of 50 lbs.
  • Upgraded catering with a dedicated menu card.
  • A welcome drink.
  • An amenity kit.
More Articles From Author
In the News

