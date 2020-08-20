MIAMI – Austrian Airlines (OS) announced today it will be adding flights to Erbil, Amman, and Cologne. OS will also be restarting flights to Tel Aviv in September.

Starting today, OS will fly three times weekly to Erbil in northern Iraq using aircraft in the Airbus A320 family. According to the airline, the majority of demand for the Erbil route will come from transit passengers traveling to and from the United States.

At the end of this month, OS will additionally add flights to Cologne to increase connectivity to Germany.

Furthermore, flights to Amman, the capital of Jordan, are scheduled to resume on September 3. Service to Tel Aviv, Israel will be restarted on September 14.

Finally, flights to Rhine will be resumed on August 31 with up to two daily connections.

An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767-300 at Vienna Airport (VIE) Photo:© Daniel Sander

Comments from Austrian Airlines CCO

Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto said, “each additional destination improves our offer and increases the travel options for our guests”.

He continued, “Anyone who is demonstrably healthy should also be allowed to travel. This is why we are advocating international comprehensive, cost-effective COVID-19 testing for all passengers from risk countries.”

Back in June, the airline announced it had already reimbursed thousands of tickets worth millions due to the temporary cessation of flight operations and the ongoing required flight cancelations related to landing bans.

It is good to see OS resume routes as other airlines are doing so as well. These are some signs of the initial steps to recovery the commercial aviation industry in Europe and the world needs.