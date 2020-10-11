VIENNA – In a not surprising move, the Supervisory Board of Austrian Airlines (OS) has extended CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech another five years, ending on July 2026. His current contract expires in 2021.

Hoensbroech is incredibly popular with employees, management, higher up decision-makers at Lufthansa Group, and European political figures.

He and his management team have navigated these turbulent COVID-19 times deftly, with a complete shutdown on March 17, with a return to flying with a reduced schedule, service to most long haul destinations dropped, and only three US destinations served.

On top of that, they were able to secure a financing package from the Austrian government worth roughly 600 Million Euro, albeit with severe environmental requirements.

Photo Credit: Austrian Airlines

In Other OS News

Austrian has further updated its Winter 2020 flying plans, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Originally planning to fly up to 50% percent of its normal schedule, OS has now advised it will only fly between 20 and 30% of the schedule, based on demand and other factors, not least of which is its diminishing financial liquidity.

In all, this represents about 60 destinations served, with only 5 long haul services available.