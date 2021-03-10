MIAMI – DO & CO is set to remain the caterer for Vienna-based Austrian Airlines (OS), following the renewal of the contract until 2027.

Both OS and the catering company have been working together to provide meals onboard flights since 2007. Being the catering provider for the airline, it will continue to provide for all passengers on flights over three hours and all long-haul flights which are operated by the carrier.

The catering company also plans to provide meals on Austrian holiday charter flights and in European and Business Class flights. In the Economy Cabin, there’s going to be freshly produced food for the new concept that they’re introducing on their European network, the “Austrian Melangerie” is also provided by DO & CO.

Passengers flying with Austrian Airlines will soon be able to enjoy a selection of high-end dishes from DO & CO brand ‘Henry for Austrian’. The main focus will be traditional Austrian Dishes such as apple strudel or cold platters (Austrian Brettljause)

Austrian Airlines OE-LAT Boeing 767-31A(ER). Photo: Miklos Budai/Airways

Comments by Austrian Airlines

Michael Trestl, a member of the airline’s executive board and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), said about the company’s fruitful partnership with DO & CO that the carrier was extending its long-standing partnership with the catering company with this contract extension.

With the extension of the contract, OS will continue to emphasize its luxury offering on board, providing an “excellent catering service to our guests.”

Trestle added, “We are very pleased that we can continue this successful partnership and together take Austrian hospitality around the world,” says Attila Doğudan, founder and Chairman of the Management Board of DO & CO.

featured image: Austrian Airlines OE-LBZ Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.