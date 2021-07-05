MIAMI – As Summer travel in Europe opens up, Austrian Airlines (OS) does so too by deploying its mighty Boeing 777 aircraft for just a 2.5 hr trip to the Island of Crete, Greece.

Michael Trestl, Chief Sales Officer, noted in an OS press release that “The Austrians’ love of travel is increasing every day. In order to be able to serve the travel needs of our passengers, we are constantly adapting our offer.”

Trestl added, “In particular, the number of bookings for flights to Heraklion on Crete tripled between mid-May and the end of June. We are reacting to the increased demand and are increasing capacities on this route.”

Austrian Airlines OE-LBP Airbus A320 (Retro livery). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Flight Details

Austrian will use its Boeing 777 aircraft on the Vienna – Heraklion (Crete) route starting 24 July only for seven consecutive Saturdays until 4 September. The airline expects a promising load factor of 80% in the Greece sector.

OS9001 VIE 06:10 HER 08:40

OS9002 HER 10:20 VIE 12:55

The Triple Seven will increase Saturday’s capacity by around 100 more seats. During the remaining days of the week, the same route and schedule to Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (HER), the primary airport on the island of Crete and the second busiest airport in Greece after Athens International (ATH), will be operated by the Airbus A320 family.