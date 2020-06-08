Austria Sets Minimum Ticket Price Restrictions

MIAMI – As part of a comprehensive bailout plan for Austrian Airlines (OS), the Austrian government set guidelines for minimum ticket prices, the first legislation of its kind.

The new minimum price for tickets to and from Austria will be approximately €40. This restriction is meant to prevent price-dumping from low-cost carriers, who frequently sell tickets for less than the cost of government taxes.

Additionally, the government implemented a flight tax of €12. A further €30 tax will be levied upon flights of less than 350 kilometers. These taxes are meant to encourage regional rail transportation.

Rsumption of service

Austrian Airlines announced on May 29 it would resume operations on June 15, following the closure of operations due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The initial restart will focus on European destinations and Tel Aviv in the Middle East, with such steady ramp-ups resulting in around 40 destinations becoming operational by the end of June.

Government aid

Austrian Airlines will receive €150m from the Austrian government, plus a €300m loan. In exchange, Lufthansa Group guaranteed its hub in Vienna until 2030 and promised growth in proportion to its Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

On May 30, the Executive Board of Cologne-based German flag carrier Lufthansa accepted the commitments from the EU Commission that would allow a stabilization package negotiated with the Economic Stabilization Fund of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The taxation and bailout procedures represent an innovative way to secure OS jobs, promote air traffic, and enhance environmental protection measures.