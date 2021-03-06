MIAMI – To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Australia announces an extension of the closure of its international borders up to June 17.

According to Xinhua.com Asia 1 pacific news, the measure, in force for more than one year, has been taken to give to the Australian government the power and the capabilities to intervene with whatever measures are necessary to control the pandemic.

Greg Hunt, Australia minister of health declared that the extension of the emergency period for a further three months is about mitigating that risk for everyone’s health and safety,”

Mandatory 14 days quarantine is in force and is expected to remain so up to the end of 2021, departures from the country are not allowed unless duly authorized, and tens of thousands of Australians, caught abroad by the pandemic, are still stranded and awaiting a chance to get home.

Australia was one of the first countries to totally close down at the very beginning of the pandemic.

Qantas Boeing 737-800 VH-VZF – Photo Noah Pitkin/Airways

Return to Normality Not before October 2021

According to Australia CTVNews, Qantas Airways (QF) does not expect to resume international flights, apart from those destined to New Zealand, before October 2021, a date when authorities expect to have vaccinated the entire population.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce concurred on this date by stating, “we are now planning for international travel to restart at the end of October this year in line with the day for Australia’s vaccine rollout to be effectively complete.”

Featured image: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.