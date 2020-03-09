Airways Magazine

Aurigny To Operate Guernsey Flybe Routes

March 09
12:37 2020
MIAMI – Aurigny (GR) is set to take over Guernsey (GCI) routes previously operated by Flybe. The carrier will begin service between GCI in the Channel Islands and Birmingham (BHX) on March 11 in addition to flights between GCI and Exeter (EXT) a day later.

While there is no increase in fixed cost from GR, the BHX flights to the island will exclude Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the EXT route will not run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays.

Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said, “We believe that maintaining Guernsey’s connectivity is key and with the collapse of Flybe it is an unmissable opportunity for Aurigny to provide valuable customer service while at the same time increasing our operation and improving our financial position.”

LoganAir, Blue Islands and Eastern Airways also take over Flybe’s routes

After Flybe (BE) ceased operations last week, LoganAir (LM) announced it would take on 16 of Flybe’s routes

The new routes will roll out over the next four months from LM’s bases in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, and Newcastle, launching daily service from Aberdeen International (ABZ) to Belfast City (BHD) and Manchester (MAN), and up to 3X-daily flights to BHX.

Tickets for all of the new 400 weekly flights are now on sale on the LM’s website and through travel agents. 

LoganAir Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles stated that with this quick move, LM aims “to maintain essential air connectivity within the UK regions to keep customers flying, and to offer new employment to former Flybe staff members who are facing an uncertain future today.”

In addition, Blue Islands (SI) and Eastern Airways (T3), both franchisees of BE,  have each confirmed they would continue to operate as normal.

In its statement, SI said, “Blue Islands services will continue to operate as normal, following the closure of Flybe. Blue Islands is saddened by the closure of Flybe.”

As of March 5, SI has been operating additional flights from Jersey and Guernsey to Birmingham and Exeter to cover some of the immediate capacity shortfall left by Flybe.

Finally, Eastern Airways will offer three new routes formerly operated by Flybe: ABZ-BHX, and Southampton (SOU) flights to MAN and Newcastle (NCL). 

This complements the network of seven scheduled routes from Teesside International (MME) to Alicante (ALC), BHD, Cardiff (CWL), Dublin (DUB), Isle of Man (IOM), London City (LCY), SOU, as well as its existing ABZ service.

Eastern Airways said in its statement, “Passengers booked to travel today [Thursday, March 5], Friday or Sunday on flights operated by Eastern Airways should turn up and travel as normal following the closure of Flybe.”

Farewell, Flybe

Flybe (BE) ceased its operation and entered administration last week after 40 years of service, closing a turbulent time for a company that unsuccessfully negotiated a rescue deal with the British Government and its take over by Connect Airways.

The airline carried 8.5m passengers per year between the UK and Europe, and represented 40% of the domestic services of the country, operating 120 routes, 88 of which were not flown by any other carrier before last week.

You can read a chronological overview here of the stages the company went through, from its inception in 1979 to its downfall in 2020.

Comments
0
