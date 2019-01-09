Aurigny Confirms Order: Three ClearVision Enhanced ATR 72-600s (+Video)

LONDON – Aurigny has confirmed the acquisition of three brand-new ATR72-600s turboprop aircraft equipped with ATR’s innovative ClearVision low-visibility system.

The Letter of Intent (LOI) for this order was signed at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2018—now confirmed following the States of Guernsey’s approval. The first ATR is due to be delivered to the airline in August 2019.

Aurigny will be the launch customer for ATR’s new ClearVision Enhanced Vision System (EVS), which uses an exterior camera to display augmented reality, in real time, through a head-mounted visor.

Aurigny’s operations are sometimes hampered by fog at Guernsey’s location on the English Channel, causing disruption to passengers. The new technology will change the airline’s operations and, confidently, improve the operations of the airline during inadequate weather.

ATR carried out a study that showed the new technogloy could save 50% of all landings that have been dispruted due to poor weather.

Photo: ATR

Mark Darby, CEO of Aurigny, noted that “the opportunity to modernize our fleet, allowing us to offer our customers the very latest standards of comfort whilst introducing technology that will minimise disruption to their travel, makes perfect sense.”

Photo: ATR

“Aurigny plays a key role in assuring vital connectivity between Guernsey and the UK and Europe. These new aircraft are going to make a significant difference both to our flight operations and to the people of Guernsey,” he said.

Stefano Bortoli, CEO of ATR added that “ATR’s aim is always to develop solutions that will have a genuine impact for our operators and also on the travel experience of their passengers.”

Bortoli went on to talk about ClearVision and how Aurigny will benefit from it. “Their new ATRs, equipped with ClearVision will reduce delays and cancellations for its passengers,” he said. “To have Aurigny as the launch customer for this technology is the perfect seal of approval for its effectiveness.”

“We are proud that our latest-generation ATRs equipped with this cutting-edge solution will provide improved connectivity for the people of Guernsey,” Bortoli said.

This is good news for ATR as it adds more unitary numbers to the 72-600 programme and adds incrementally to the backlog.

For Aurigny, it seems like it strategy out of the Channel Islands will continue to expand as the new aircraft are delivered on a bit-by-bit process.

Currently, the airline runs a fleet of three ATR 72 and one ATR 42, together with a sole Embraer E-195. The average age of these planes is 10.6 years old.

The addition of the brand-new ATR 72-600s not only will drop the airline’s fleet age, but also add substantial capacity and open up the possibility of adding new routes.