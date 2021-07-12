MIAMI – It’s a good July start for ATR with a new deal for six ATR 72-600 turboprops signed with Greek carrier Sky Express (GQ). The airline is fast expanding both on the domestic and international markets and flies the youngest ATR fleet in Europe.

One ATR 72-600, part of the total order, was already delivered to GQ on June 30 while the remaining ones are planned to enter service within the end of this year. GQ, which has a marked presence on the Greek domestic market, takes advantage of the ATR’s versatility and adaptability at serving the Greek islands frequently equipped with short runways.

In these times of energy preservation and control on emissions, the ATR 72-600 offers the advantage of a 40% reduction in fuel consumption resulting in a similar reduction in CO² emissions when compared to a similar regional jet.

Sky Express ATR 72-500 SX-SEV. Photo: John Livaditis/Airways

Comments from Sky Express, ATR

Ioannis Grylos, CEO of the IOGR Group that owns GQ, has indicated that, with this new order, the carrier is modernizing its fleet, adding new destinations to the network, and developing operations while supporting Greek tourism sector, contributing to the revival of the economic sector while showing respect to the environment.

ATR CEO, Stefano Bartoli, commented by saying, “We are proud when an airline chooses ATR aircraft for their fleet renewal, as moving from the -500 to the -600 series shows the value of our continuous development policy.” He also pointed out that GQ will take benefit of the aircraft and its latest generation of avionics and comfortable cabin.

GQ operates the largest Greek domestic network and is expanding in international markets, with 48 destinations spread in nine countries, and has entered codeshare agreements with Air France (AF), Qatar Airways (QR), KLM (KL), Cyprus Airways (CY), and Middle East Airlines (ME).

The owner, the IOGR Group created by Ioannis Grylos, operates in diversified sectors including ground handling services, provided by Skyserv and Swissport Sud and handling more than 250 carriers in 36 airports. The group, employing over 5000 workers, is also present in the tourism, logistics, and export markets.

Article sourced on ATR Press Release