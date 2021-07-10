MIAMI – Amazon Air (MZN), formerly known as Amazon Prime Air, is set to welcome another ATR freighter aircraft, making it the third for MZN.

According to cargofacts.com, an ex-Aurigny Air Services ATR 72-500F bearing MSN-853 was assigned an Amazon registration in the United States a couple of days ago.

Aurigny Air Service G-VZON ATR 72-500 stored at Gran Canaria Airport. Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways



ATR for Short-haul Operations

With rapid demand and growth of E-commerce, the ATR can be strategically deployed on several shorter routes connecting smaller towns, thus efficiently filling up a gap the jet fleet lacked.

Established in 2015, Amazon Air has been expanding its fleet at a rapid pace, especially during the past two years. According to planespotters.net, the present fleet comprises 71 aircraft in total – 49 Boeing 767-300 (BDSF/BCF) and 22 Boeing 737-800 (BCF).