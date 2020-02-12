AtlasGlobal Files For Bankruptcy In Turkey

MIAMI — Turkish carrier, AtlasGlobal (KK), filed for bankruptcy today, ceasing all operations immediately following the suspension of flights in lew of a restructuring that raised uncertainty about the future of the carrier.

The claim that AtlasGlobal would stop all its operations as of today first came from Musa Alioğlu, President of TUYED (Association of Tourism Writers and Journalists), who is a columnist in Yeni Birlik Newspaper.

Alioğlu, who made a statement on his social media accounts, suggested that AtlasGlobal would end all operations as of today. These allegations turned out to be true.

Today, the airline’s staff have been notified of the bankruptcy and requested to not go to work tomorrow. In addition, notifications were sent to the relevant institutions for the bankruptcy process, with proper actions to return the 16 Airbus aircraft in its fleet being taken at the time of this writing.

Journalist Musa Alioğlu added, “AtlasGlobal put a deadline. Operations cease at 16:00. The Airbus 321 type 2 aircraft in the fleet will go to Seattle…The bankruptcy application has also been filed. ”

Months of restructuring plans and suspensions of flights

AtlasGlobal has been in financial woes since November 2019, when it had to halt its operations to start, according to the airline, a restructuring process.

AtlasGlobal, previously Atlasjet, suspended all flights at the time, namely to enter into a new phase of restructuring to provide its customers a “unique flight experience“.

The airline did promise to relaunch all sales channels including website, mobile apps, et al on December 21, 2019.

At the time of this writing, there is no news regarding any of those changes on the company’s website, let alone any mentioning of today’s bankruptcy news.

AtlasGlobal Airbus 320

The official statement from November’s suspension of flights reads as follows:

Dear Passengers,

As per the decision taken by our airline, we have entered a new phase of restructuring in order to provide you unique flight experience. As of the 26th of November 2019, we have temporarily suspended all our flights.

During this period, all flight irregularities on the tickets until the 15th of December 2019 will be assessed by our teams.

All procedures regarding involuntary change and/or refund will be announced on the 16th of December 2019, on our website. Please contact callcenter@atlasglb.com with your PNR and flight information should you have any further inquiries and questions.

Tickets sales will be suspended until the 16th of December 2019 on all our sales channels including our website, mobile apps, etc.