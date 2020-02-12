Airways Magazine

AtlasGlobal Files For Bankruptcy In Turkey

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

AtlasGlobal Files For Bankruptcy In Turkey

AtlasGlobal Files For Bankruptcy In Turkey
February 12
15:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI —  Turkish carrier, AtlasGlobal (KK), filed for bankruptcy today, ceasing all operations immediately following the suspension of flights in lew of a restructuring that raised uncertainty about the future of the carrier.

The claim that AtlasGlobal would stop all its operations as of today first came from Musa Alioğlu, President of TUYED (Association of Tourism Writers and Journalists), who is a columnist in Yeni Birlik Newspaper.

Alioğlu, who made a statement on his social media accounts, suggested that AtlasGlobal would end all operations as of today. These allegations turned out to be true.

Today, the airline’s staff have been notified of the bankruptcy and requested to not go to work tomorrow. In addition, notifications were sent to the relevant institutions for the bankruptcy process, with proper actions to return the 16 Airbus aircraft in its fleet being taken at the time of this writing.

Journalist Musa Alioğlu added, “AtlasGlobal put a deadline. Operations cease at 16:00. The Airbus 321 type 2 aircraft in the fleet will go to Seattle…The bankruptcy application has also been filed. ”

Months of restructuring plans and suspensions of flights

AtlasGlobal has been in financial woes since November 2019, when it had to halt its operations to start, according to the airline, a restructuring process.

AtlasGlobal, previously Atlasjet, suspended all flights at the time, namely to enter into a new phase of restructuring to provide its customers a “unique flight experience“.

The airline did promise to relaunch all sales channels including website, mobile apps, et al on December 21, 2019.

At the time of this writing, there is no news regarding any of those changes on the company’s website, let alone any mentioning of today’s bankruptcy news.

AtlasGlobal Airbus 320

The official statement from November’s suspension of flights reads as follows:

Dear Passengers,

As per the decision taken by our airline, we have entered a new phase of restructuring in order to provide you unique flight experience. As of the 26th of November 2019, we have temporarily suspended all our flights.

During this period, all flight irregularities on the tickets until the 15th of December 2019 will be assessed by our teams.

All procedures regarding involuntary change and/or refund will be announced on the 16th of December 2019, on our website. Please contact callcenter@atlasglb.com with your PNR and flight information should you have any further inquiries and questions.

Tickets sales will be suspended until the 16th of December 2019 on all our sales channels including our website, mobile apps, etc.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AtlasGlobal
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0