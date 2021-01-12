MIAMI – Atlas Air (5Y) has ordered four additional Boeing 747-8 freighters from Boeing as the freight carrier expects further growth.

As the e-commerce industry grows, 5Y hopes to serve existing clients while being open to dry-leasing opportunities via the Titan Aviation Leasing subsidiary.

5Y President and CEO John Dietrich said “the 747-8F is the best and most versatile widebody freighter in the market, and we are excited to bolster our fleet with the acquisition of these four aircraft.”

Many of the leases for the Atlas Air Boeing 747-400 will soon be up for renewal. Photo: Mateo Skinner – @Midwest.spotter

A Versatile Aircraft and Legacy

The Boeing 747-8 freighter comes with noise reductions of around 30% in comparison with previous models while protecting the environment via reduced emissions. According to Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the aircraft are “the last 747 production airplanes.”

He further added that the order ensures “that the ‘Queen of the Skies’ plays a significant role in the global air cargo market for decades to come.”

As some of the Boeing 747-400 aircraft leases at 5Y are coming up for renewal soon, the Boeing 747-8 freighters being delivered between May 2021 and October 2022 will give the airline further flexibility.

While it is unfortunate to know that the aircraft will be the last produced in the Boeing 747 line, it is only fitting that 5Y after starting “28 years ago with a single 747” according to Mr. Deal, should receive the aircraft.

Featured image: Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F at MIA as viewed from MIA tower. Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.