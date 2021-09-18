MIAMI – Atlas Air (5Y) and DHL Express (DY) have extended the existing contract to continue to operate 20 freighters and give support to the fast-growing markets of expresses cargo and e-commerce.

The agreement, first signed in 2008, is the continuation of a long-standing partnership between 5Y and QY when QY acquired 49% of Polar Air Cargo (PO), owned by 5Y which continues to hold a majority share of 51% in the cargo carrier. The long-term agreement also included six dedicated Boeing 747-400Fs to be flown on the profitable trans-Pacific routes.

The partnership between 5Y and QY has extended over the years with 5Y continuing to operate a platform of four different types on behalf of QY. The fleets include six Boeing 747-8F, two Boeing 747-400F, eight Boeing 777-200F, and four Boeing 767-300F

DHL Express B777F. Photo : DHL Express Media

Comments from Officials

John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of 5Y, commented on the new agreement by praising QY, saying, “DHL Express is a global leader in express and e-commerce, and it is our privilege to contribute to their continued success. “

“These agreements build on our successful 13-year partnership, and we look forward to continuing to provide DHL Express with critical capacity through our modern, fuel-efficient fleet. As this agreement indicates, Atlas is capitalizing on the strong global airfreight market conditions as we deepen relationships with our customers.”

On its part, QY Executive Vice-President Rob Hyslop commented on the extended contract by saying, “We are pleased to extend our long-standing and valued partnership with Atlas Air. Continuing to utilize Atlas and its global operating capabilities enables us to best serve our customers and their continued high demand for fast international shipping, fueled by the megatrend of e-commerce and the overall importance of global trade.”

Atlas Air Worldwide, the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft, is a global leader as a supplier of aviation operating services and an outsourced aircraft provider. The concern is the parent company of 5Y, Southern Air Holdings (9S), Titan Aviation Holdings, and the majority shareholder of PO.