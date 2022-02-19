DALLAS – Atlas Air (5Y) and Cainiao, Alibaba Group’s logistics arm, have expanded their footprint by adding a Boeing 747-8 freighter to routes between China and the Americas.

Under a protracted arrangement, the new aircraft will start operating for Cainiao in the second quarter of 2022, connecting China with the United States, Brazil, and Chile, and expanding on Atlas Air’s collaboration with Cainiao.

This Boeing 747-8F is one of the last 747s ever built by Boeing. As stated previously, 5Y has bought the last four Jumbo jets to capitalize on high demand and provide value to its customers. The legendary Boeing 747 program has been in existence for more than 50 years. At the time, it was a moonshot project for Boeing that would ultimately change international travel forever.

Giving credence to the build-quality of the type, industry experts say the Boeing 747 will continue to play a vital part in maintaining global supply chains operating for decades.

Boeing 747-8F Chart: Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Dietrich stated, “With the placement of one of our new 747-8Fs, we will have the top-performing widebody freighter in the business with exceptional nose-loading capability.”

“Cainiao is a dominant player in the fast-growing e-Commerce logistics business, and we’re excited to continue supporting its global network with Atlas Air’s exceptional and dependable service.” This fuel-efficient, high-capacity aircraft reaffirms Atlas and Cainiao’s shared commitment to environmental protection.”

Dietrich added, “Through our successful relationship, Cainiao has been able to provide speedier and more environmentally friendly deliveries to our consumers across the Americas, thanks to Atlas’ global operational capabilities.”

Cainiao’s Chief Strategist and General Manager for Export Logistics, William Xiong, said, “We are excited to add the new Boeing freighter to our expanding collaboration in response to the growing demand for e-Commerce and greener logistics throughout the world.”

Xiong added, “The Boeing 747-8 Freighter is the most competent, technologically sophisticated, and ecologically conscious widebody freighter on the market. The 747-8F has a 20% larger payload capacity and consumes 16% less fuel than the 747-400F, which is already extremely capable.”

In November 2021, Cainiao expanded its cooperation with 5Y to include daily charter flights between China and Latin America in response to the growing cross-border trade between the two regions.

