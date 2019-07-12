Atlantic Airways Takes Delivery Of First Airbus A320neo

MIAMI – Faroe Island flag carrier Atlantic Airways has received its first A320neo family aircraft. The plane comes in on a leasing agreement with ALC. The new plane will be initially deployed on the airline’s European network.

This delivery comes as part of an announcement that the carrier made back during the Paris Air Show where it struck a deal with Airbus for a purchase agreement of two A320neo aircraft.

Delivery: The first Airbus A320neo (Reg. OY-RCK) for Atlantic Airways has just departed from Hamburg (XFW) https://t.co/s2czDRMTvk pic.twitter.com/W9NZXSYsHq — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) July 12, 2019

The airline currently operates an all-Airbus fleet, including three A320ceo-family aircraft, two of which are A319s and a single A320.

All the aircraft operated by the airline are powered with the CFM56 engines. The brand-new A320neo delivered today comes powered with the much newer CFM Leap-1A engines and will be used initially as a replacement for one of its aging A319 aircraft in an all Economy configuration of 174 seats.

The carrier is expected to take delivery of its second A320neo in spring next year, with it looking to continue to expand not just its European market but also with the carrier looking into the transatlantic market with flights to New York in 2019.

It is not yet clear what destination the carrier will settle on for its A320neo aircraft or whether they will look to change the seating configuration to offer more range and destination options in the transatlantic market.

The use of single-aisle aircraft for these services has begun to hit new heights with Airbus leading the way after they announced the A321XLR at the Paris Air Show last month.

Several U.S. and European carriers converted orders from the A321LR option to the extended range one, in an attempt to continue to stay in front in the demanding Atlantic market.