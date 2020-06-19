Airways Magazine

Atlantic Airways Receives Second A320-200neo

June 19
2020
MIAMI – Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has announced today that it delivered the second A320-200neo to Atlantic Airways (RC) as part of their leasehold agreement.

The national carrier of the Faroe Islands received the first of two aircraft last year after agreeing on a purchase deal with Airbus.

Photo: ©AirTeamImages.

Business and technical enhancements with A320-200neo fleet

The new delivery announcement came from ALC Executive Vice President, Grant Levy, who added that the A320-200neo “has greatly enhanced the passenger experience and overall operations of the airline.”

The aircraft type is 15-20% more fuel efficient, which allows RC to be more competitive in the European network where it initially planned to deploy it.

The carrier said in 2019 that another advantage of the A320-200neo was that it would reduce the carrier’s environmental footprint, one main aspect of the airline’s business framework.

In addition, the European carrier was the first one in the continent to use GPS based RNP AR 0.1 technology, which reduced turbulence and greenhouse emissions during flights.

Case in point, the enhanced navigation system of the A320-200neo allowed the airline to operate in Vágar, one of the territories of the Faroe Islands, in lower visibility conditions.

Further trans-Atlantic destinations

Atlantic Airways has only operated a fleet of Airbus aircraft and Leonardo helicopters since 1987, but the newest Airbus 320 family additions imply other opportunities for the carrier.

All its previous Airbus aircraft were powered with CFM56 engines. In contrast, the two delivered A320neo are powered with CFM Leap-1A engines.

This improvement with the two new aircraft means that RC has further options to expand its destinations with different seating configurations and maximum range.

Just with its first A320-200neo, the airline had already announced flights to New York as part of its new transatlantic market offer. As travel restrictions start to ease, we will see how the carrier takes further advantage of the A320-200neo.

Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

0