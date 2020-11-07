MIAMI – Kenyan cargo airline Astral Aviation (8V) has taken delivery of a Boeing 767-200 freighter from the Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) with a five-year lease.

Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO of 8V, said the airline is glad about the introduction as “this aircraft will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers throughout our intra-African and Middle East networks, and ATSG’s support and assistance have been indispensable.”

Gadhia continues, “Establishing a partnership with the world’s largest lessor of 767’s is something we have been after for some time now. I view this as the start to something special for Astral and all of sub-Saharan Africa.”

The aircraft is both the first aircraft ATSG has leased to 8V as well as the first Boeing 767 in the 8V fleet.

Astral Aviation Boeing 747-400 Photo: Air Cargo News, Astral Aviation

A Welcome Addition

“ATSG welcomes the opportunity to help Astral broaden its service offerings by delivering its first 767 aircraft, and we look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship in the future with Sanjeev and his team,” said Mike Berger, Chief Commercial Officer of ATSG.

The Boeing 767 freighter will complement the existing 8V fleet of Boeing 747, Boeing 727, McDonnell Douglas DC-9, BAE ATP, Fokker 50 and Fokker 27 freighters operating out of bases in Nairobi (NBO) and Liege (LGG), furthering the ability of 8V to serve 50 destinations across Africa and Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: Astral Boeing 767F Photo: Astral Aviation

