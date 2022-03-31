DALLAS – Dublin-based ASL Aviation Holdings and Boeing have announced an order for up to 20 more 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). The contract covers 10 firm orders and 10 purchasing rights.

This is ASL’s second Boeing 737-800BCF order, bringing the company’s total type orders and commitments with Boeing to 40 aircraft, including options. Boeing will convert the planes at certified MRO facilities throughout the world, including STAECO in Jinan, China, and at its London Gatwick (LGW) MRO facility in the UK.

According to Boeing, the 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs.) – and flies farther – 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 km) compared to 737 Classic freighters.

Boeing 737-800BCF. Photo: Boeing

Comments from ASL Aviation, Boeing

“This new order is an important element of our fleet renewal programme, and we are delighted to expand our partnership with Boeing on the 737-800BCF,” said Dave Andrew, Chief Executive, ASL Aviation Holdings.

“The 737-800BCF offers increased reliability and performance, and equally its lower fuel burn reduces our environmental footprint. This is very important to ASL as an aviation group committed to environmental sustainability in aviation.”

“We are honored to play a crucial role in the fleet renewal underway across ASL Aviation Holdings’ operation,” said Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing Converted Freighters. “Boeing Converted Freighters support progress towards sustainability goals by providing operators like those under the ASL Group umbrella an economical way to replace less efficient, older-generation freighters.”

Boeing 737-800BCF. Photo: BOeing

