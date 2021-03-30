MIAMI – The United Kingdom has a new all-cargo airline as ASL Airlines UK (ABV) obtains its Air Carrier Certificate (AOC).

This is the first AOC to be issued to an EU carrier after Brexit, according to a press release from ASL Aviation Holdings. ABV is for the moment limited to a single route between East Midland Airport (EMA) to Belfast International Airport (BFS).

ASL Belgium B737-400SF OE-IAM – Photo : Fabrizio Spicugliaa/Airways

ASL Airlines UK Operations

The new airline does have the intention to take advantage of opportunities to grow its cargo services in the UK and applying for a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Third Country Operator (TCO) status to be authorized to operate cargo flights between the UK and the EU.

ASL Airlines UK, call sign Cargoblue, a subsidiary of ASL Aviation Holdings of Ireland, has started operations out its new base in EMA with a flight destined to BFS performed by an ATR72-200F bearing British registration G-OASL thus becoming the first aircraft in the fleet of the UK based AG Airline.

ATR72-600F Cargo Door – Photo : ATR Media

Comments from ASL Aviation Holdings

Colin Grant, CEO of ASL Aviation Holdings, indicated that the decision to establish a subsidiary in the UK was “customer oriented” and added “We want to offer our customers flexibility in their route planning when they want to operate domestically in the UK, or, in time, to fly from the UK to the EU”.

ASL Aviation Holdings has subsidiaries in Ireland, its home base, France, Belgium, and Hungary and owns Safair (FA), FlySafair (FA), K-mile Asia (8K), ASL Airlines Switzerland, and X-Air Services, an MRO (Maintenance Revision Overhaul) company established in Belgium.

Featured image: ASL Airlines ATR72-+200F – Photo : ASL Aviation Holdings Media

