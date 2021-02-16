MIAMI – ASL Aviation Holdings has today reported it is taking up 10 options for the Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). This follows the initial deal with Boeing, revealed at the Paris Air Show in June 2019.

At the time, ASL Airlines Group announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for up to 20 Boeing 737-800BCF. The agreement included 10 firm orders, with 10 purchase rights.

The first Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft for ASL was delivered to ASL Airlines France and entered service in January. The second aircraft will be accepted by K-Mile Asia, ASL’s joint-venture airline, this month, and is scheduled to enter service from its Bangkok Suvarnabhumi base in early April.

According to aviator.aero, the first 737-800BCF to be registered in Thailand will be K-Mile Asia’s. There are currently four aircraft under conversion, and two more aircraft are scheduled for induction in the coming weeks. The type is up to 15% more fuel-efficient and has lower CO 2 per tonne than the Boeing 737-400SF.

ASL Airlines HA-FAZ Boeing 737-476SF. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Comments from ASL Aviation Holdings CEO, Boeing

ASL Aviation Holdings CEO Dave Andrew says that the performance and reliability of the 737-800BCF make it “the perfect fit for our combined fleet renewal and growth programmes and so we have moved to confirm our 10 options earlier than planned.”

The CEO added, “the aircraft offers an excellent option for our express cargo customers as they develop their networks to meet demand in the years ahead. It is ‘right-sized’ in payload and range and offers the improved carbon efficiency that ASL and our customers see as an essential element in fleet planning as we aim for future carbon neutrality.”

On his part, Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing freighter conversions said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with ASL Aviation Holdings, which began at the Paris Air Show and was highlighted recently by their first 737-800BCF entering service. We look forward to seeing how their growing fleet takes advantage of the 737-800BCF’s market-leading reliability and efficiency.”

Another aircraft type from ASL Airlines Belgium, OO-TNQ, Boeing 737-4M0 BDSF. Photo: Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia – CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62441295

About the Boeing 737-800BCF

The Boeing 737-800BCF is a newer-generation freighter that provides higher reliability and lowers fuel consumption and operating costs per trip compared to other standard body freighters. The type is based on the famous Next-Generation Boeing 737.

The freighter, which is mainly used to transport express freight on domestic or short-haul routes, can carry up to 23.9 tons (52,800 pounds) and travel up to 3,750 kilometers (2,025 nautical miles).

In 2020, on ACMI customer flights and ASL’s own scheduled flights, ASL airlines transported 810,000 tonnes of cargo globally. The 737-800BCF aircraft will be primarily operated by European airlines operated by ASL and will be launched to meet the requirements of express integrator customers operated by ASL.

S7 Airlines (S7) is to launch freighter operations with its first Boeing 737-800BCF. With airlines from Allied Air (4W) to ASL Airlines Ireland (AG) effectively operating the Boeing 737-800BCF, it only seems appropriate that S7 is joining the pack.

Featured image: ASL Media

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.