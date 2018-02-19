Aseman Airlines ATR-72 from Tehran to Yasuj Crashes in Fog

MIAMI — A 24-year-old ATR-72 from Aseman Airlines crashed on Sunday near the remote foggy mountain town of Semirom, about 390 miles south of Tehran, Iran.

The twin-engine turboprop departed from the Iranian capital to the southern city of Yasuj, in Isfahan province at 8 a.m., local time, crashing about an hour later into Mount Dena, a sub-range of the Zagros Mountains.

Aseman Airlines’ spokesman initially said that there were 66 people on board, but state media later reported that one passenger had missed the flight.

The aircraft had 59 passengers on board, as well as a pilot, co-pilot, two flight attendants and two air marshals.

“Given the special circumstances of the region, we still have no access to the spot of the crash, and therefore we cannot accurately and definitely confirm the death of all passengers of this plane,” the spokesman said to ISNA news agency.

The helicopters are having trouble finding the crash site due to the significant fog. According to Mehr News Agency, it appeared to have been attempting an emergency landing, so Iran’s Red Crescent has deployed workers on foot.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a statement, “The very tragic incident of a passenger plane crashing on Tehran-Yasuj route, which led to the death of a number of our fellow Iranians, caused great grief and sorrow. I hereby express sympathy with the bereaved families and offer my condolences to the Iranian nation, asking the almighty mercy for those who lost their lives, and patience and rewards for their bereaved families.”

Aseman Airlines is the third largest carrier of Iran. It has a fleet of 29 aircraft, including six ATR-72.

Live on @SkyNews discussing #Iran —

• today’s Aseman Airlines accident in #Isfahan providence.

• Why Iranian airlines have ageing and deteriorating aircraft, as a result of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/CKIfiTaZ7f — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 18, 2018

Aviation analyst, Alex Macheras, told Sky News his perception of the accident. “Flying an older plane in Europe, the West, Asia, is very very safe because we have excellent maintenance. But in Iran, flying an older aircraft is increasing the risk, because they simply do not have access to the spare parts – because of these sanctions – to require and carry out the necessary maintenance.”

Iran’s commercial aviation industry has suffered during decades of international sanctions, making difficult the fleet renewal for carriers. However, with the 2015 nuclear agreement, the sanctions were lifted, and the country acquired new aircraft for its airlines, including a $536 million deal with ATR.

Aseman Airlines is a semi-private airline that operated flights to remote airfields in Iran and also flies to some international destinations.