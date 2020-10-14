MIAMI – Having delayed its oneworld membership process due to COVID-19, Alaska Airlines (AS) has set March 31, 2021, as the date to become a full alliance member.

The airline announced mid-year it planned to join the oneworld alliance, stating it would be a member by the end of 2020. However, due to COVID-19, AS had to prioritize other actions before completing its membership process. These include decisions to stop further cash burn by cutting its capacity in September.

At the time the September performance results came, AS undertood that its membership process would need to take place “sometime late Q1.”

Photo: Brandon Frarris

Route Benefits between Alaska, American Airlines

Apart from increasing customer benefits, with its membership in the bag, AS will boost its US West Coast presence. This Summer, oneworld member American Airlines (AA) announced Los Angeles Airport (LAX) as a major hub. On the eve of the LAX announcement, AS had already launched eight leisure routes from LAX.

On its part, AA plans new international routes through Alaska’s Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ACN). These would serve from/to London Heathrow (LHR), Bangalore (BLR), and Shangai Pudong (PVG), according to a report by The Points Guy.