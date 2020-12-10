LONDON – Alaska Airlines (AS) and oneworld have announced Alaska’s elite Mileage Plan members will receive matching Oneworld tier status. In the global Alliance, their status will be as follows:

MVP Gold 75K = oneworld Emerald

MVP Gold = oneworld Sapphire

MVP = oneworld Ruby

Many of the benefits elite flyers currently enjoy on AS with their status will seamlessly carry over to the oneworld tiers when they travel on any of the 13 global oneworld member airlines.

This means they’ll be able to take advantage of a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to international first and business class lounges, preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more.

Photo: Alaska Airlines

Joining oneworld

Alaska Airlines joins oneworld on March 31, 2021. Matching oneworld tier status will happen automatically at that time.

The company will be the 14th full member of oneworld. The current 13 full members of the alliance are: American Airlines (AA); British Airways (BA); Cathay Pacific (CX); Finnair (AY); Iberia (IB); Japan Airlines (JL); Malaysia Airlines (MH); Qantas (QF); Qatar Airways (QR); Royal Air Maroc (AT); Royal Jordanian (RJ); S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines (UL).

Fiji Airways (FJ) is a oneworld connect partner. Prior to COVID-19, the alliance’s global network offered flights to more than 1,000 destinations in more than 170 countries and territories.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Statement from Alaska Airlines

Ben Minicucci, AS’s president, said, “Our upcoming membership in oneworld opens up endless possibilities, especially for our elite Mileage Plan members.”

“As the airline industry continues to recover, we expect an increasing number of our guests to look ahead to international travel once again.”

“If you’ve worked hard to earn status with us, all that hard work will go even further with benefits in oneworld to make your journey even more enjoyable.”

Photo:Luca Flores/Airways

Statement from oneworld

Rob Gurney, oneworld CEO, said, “We are excited to announce the oneworld benefits that AS Mileage Plan customers can expect when Alaska joins the alliance next year, unlocking more benefits and destinations for the airline’s frequent flyers.”

“With its strong network on the U.S. West Coast and award-winning customer service, Alaska’s membership will position oneworld to offer even more privileges and options to our member airlines and customers.”

Featured image: Photo: Alaska Airlines

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.