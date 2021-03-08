MIAMI – Watch in 4K! Fly on board Alaska Airlines’ inaugural Boeing 737-9 MAX flight from Seattle (SEA) to San Diego (SAN) in First Class.

Last weekend, I broke from my shelter and took my first overnight trip since January 2020 (yes, 13 months prior!). I flew on Alaska Airlines’ inaugural Boeing 737 MAX flight from Seattle to San Diego.

I was hoping that Alaska and/or Boeing would put on a big party (or do a big PR push) given their large Seattle presence. Unfortunately, there was nothing. That did not dampen the enthusiasm on board, however, as you will see in my video trip report.

Timeline:

3:00​ – Engine start

3:12​ – Listen to Captain’s special announcement

4:42​ – Takeoff from SEA Runway 16L

6:36​ – Tablet holder and breakfast service

7:20​ – Cabin walkthrough

8:33​ – Descend over LAX

9:58​ – Over Balboa Park

10:24​ – Landing SAN Runway 27

11:44​ – Cockpit

Featured image: Max Langley/Airways

