MIAMI– Seattle-based Alaska Airlines (AS) is rapidly growing its route network in Florida along with its already-dominant position in the US west. The announcement comes as winter rolls around and families may want to vacation after a tumultuous and “stay at home” 2020.
Focus on Leisure Across the US
This trend of expanding leisure routes this summer is not uncommon this year, as United Airlines (UA) has announced an expansion to Florida, specifically Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa (TPA), and Southwest Airlines (WN) announcing Miami (MIA) and Palm Springs (PSP) routes.
As demand for business travel decreases with more people working at home, the flip side of the coin is leisure travel, which airlines turn their focus to as families may want to make their way out of the house for a vacation.
Florida Expansion
After a few small route additions consisting of LAX-Medford (MFR) and LAX-Eugene(EUG) starting October 1, November is a huge month for airports all over Florida as they welcome AS service.
Non-Florida November Route Additions
|Route
|Start Date
|Frequency
|San Diego(SAN)-Cancun(CUN)
|Nov. 20
|4x Weekly
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Bozeman(BZN)
|Nov. 20
|1x Daily RT
|San Diego(SAN)-Santa Barbara(SBA)
|Nov. 20
|1x Daily RT
|Portland(PDX)-Cancun(CUN)
|Nov. 21
|3x Weekly
Florida November Route Additions
|Route
|Start Date
|Frequency
|Portland(PDX)-Fort Lauderdale(FLL)
|Nov. 20
|4x Weekly RT
|San Diego(SAN)-Fort Lauderdale(FLL)
|Nov. 20
|4x Weekly RT(SAN-FLL 3x Weekly, FLL-SAN 4x Weekly)
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Tampa(TPA)
|Nov. 20(TPA-LAX Nov. 21)
|1x Daily RT
|San Francisco(SFO)-Tampa(TPA)
|Nov. 20(TPA-SFO Nov. 21
|1x Daily RT
|Seattle(SEA)-Fort Myers(RSW)
|Nov. 21
|4x Weekly RT
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Fort Myers(RSW)
|Nov. 20(RSW-LAX Nov. 22)
|4x Weekly RT
West Coast Dominance
Even before the 2016 merger with Virgin America (VX), AS had a strong west coast network with its Seattle hub and strong presence in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The merger boosted this further, setting up Alaska to compete with UA and their regional carriers who before had the most flights up and down California.
Now with winter on its way, Alaska’s announcement of huge west coast expansion focuses on resort destinations like Palm Springs (PSP), Reno (RNO) and Jackson Hole (JAC).
West Coast December Additions
|Route
|Start Date
|Frequency
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Salt Lake City(SLC)
|Dec. 17
|1x Daily RT
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Kona(KOA)
|Dec. 17
|3x Weekly RT
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Lihue(LIH)
|Dec. 17
|4x Weekly RT
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Cancun(CUN)
|Dec. 17(Ends Apr. 12, 2021)
|1x Daily
|Los Angeles(LAX)-Reno(RNO)
|Dec. 17
|1x Daily RT
|San Jose(SJC)-Palm Springs(PSP)
|Dec. 17
|2x Daily(Winter) RT
1x Daily (Summer RT
|Reno(RNO)-Palm Springs(PSP)
|Dec. 17(Ends Apr. 12, 2021)
|5x Weekly RT
|Boise(BOI)-Palm Springs(PSP)
|Dec. 17(Ends Apr. 12, 2021)
|1x Daily RT
|Seattle(SEA)-Jackson Hole(JAC)
|Dec. 17
|5x Weekly
|San Jose(SJC)-Jackson Hole(JAC)
|Dec. 17
|5x Weekly
|San Jose(SJC)-Jackson Hole(JAC)
|Dec. 19
|2x Weekly
It seems Alaska will dominate the west coast market this winter, but in a rapidly changing year, we can only wait and see if these routes end up being a hit for travel seekers, and AS.
Featured image: Luca Flores