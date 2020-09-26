MIAMI– Seattle-based Alaska Airlines (AS) is rapidly growing its route network in Florida along with its already-dominant position in the US west. The announcement comes as winter rolls around and families may want to vacation after a tumultuous and “stay at home” 2020.

Focus on Leisure Across the US

This trend of expanding leisure routes this summer is not uncommon this year, as United Airlines (UA) has announced an expansion to Florida, specifically Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa (TPA), and Southwest Airlines (WN) announcing Miami (MIA) and Palm Springs (PSP) routes.

As demand for business travel decreases with more people working at home, the flip side of the coin is leisure travel, which airlines turn their focus to as families may want to make their way out of the house for a vacation.

Alaksa Airlines A321Neo landing in Seattle. Photo: Luca Flores

Florida Expansion

After a few small route additions consisting of LAX-Medford (MFR) and LAX-Eugene(EUG) starting October 1, November is a huge month for airports all over Florida as they welcome AS service.

Non-Florida November Route Additions

Route Start Date Frequency San Diego(SAN)-Cancun(CUN) Nov. 20 4x Weekly Los Angeles(LAX)-Bozeman(BZN) Nov. 20 1x Daily RT San Diego(SAN)-Santa Barbara(SBA) Nov. 20 1x Daily RT Portland(PDX)-Cancun(CUN) Nov. 21 3x Weekly

Florida November Route Additions

Route Start Date Frequency Portland(PDX)-Fort Lauderdale(FLL) Nov. 20 4x Weekly RT San Diego(SAN)-Fort Lauderdale(FLL) Nov. 20 4x Weekly RT(SAN-FLL 3x Weekly, FLL-SAN 4x Weekly) Los Angeles(LAX)-Tampa(TPA) Nov. 20(TPA-LAX Nov. 21) 1x Daily RT San Francisco(SFO)-Tampa(TPA) Nov. 20(TPA-SFO Nov. 21 1x Daily RT Seattle(SEA)-Fort Myers(RSW) Nov. 21 4x Weekly RT Los Angeles(LAX)-Fort Myers(RSW) Nov. 20(RSW-LAX Nov. 22) 4x Weekly RT

For several months after the merger these Virgin America planes flew for AS before being repainted. Photo: Luca Flores

West Coast Dominance

Even before the 2016 merger with Virgin America (VX), AS had a strong west coast network with its Seattle hub and strong presence in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The merger boosted this further, setting up Alaska to compete with UA and their regional carriers who before had the most flights up and down California.

Now with winter on its way, Alaska’s announcement of huge west coast expansion focuses on resort destinations like Palm Springs (PSP), Reno (RNO) and Jackson Hole (JAC).

West Coast December Additions

Route Start Date Frequency Los Angeles(LAX)-Salt Lake City(SLC) Dec. 17 1x Daily RT Los Angeles(LAX)-Kona(KOA) Dec. 17 3x Weekly RT Los Angeles(LAX)-Lihue(LIH) Dec. 17 4x Weekly RT Los Angeles(LAX)-Cancun(CUN) Dec. 17(Ends Apr. 12, 2021) 1x Daily Los Angeles(LAX)-Reno(RNO) Dec. 17 1x Daily RT San Jose(SJC)-Palm Springs(PSP) Dec. 17 2x Daily(Winter) RT

1x Daily (Summer RT Reno(RNO)-Palm Springs(PSP) Dec. 17(Ends Apr. 12, 2021) 5x Weekly RT Boise(BOI)-Palm Springs(PSP) Dec. 17(Ends Apr. 12, 2021) 1x Daily RT Seattle(SEA)-Jackson Hole(JAC) Dec. 17 5x Weekly San Jose(SJC)-Jackson Hole(JAC) Dec. 17 5x Weekly San Jose(SJC)-Jackson Hole(JAC) Dec. 19 2x Weekly

An Alaska 737 touching down on 07R at LAX. Photo: Luca Flores

It seems Alaska will dominate the west coast market this winter, but in a rapidly changing year, we can only wait and see if these routes end up being a hit for travel seekers, and AS.