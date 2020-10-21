MIAMI – Arkia Israeli Airlines (IZ) has announced it will begin flights to Dubai in January. The news comes as diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates continue to improve.

The flights, beginning on January 3, 2021, will be offered seven times weekly, operated by their Embraer E195 aircraft. While still subject to government approval, the flights follow in the footsteps of recent developments to Israeli-Arab relations.

Arkia Israeli Airlines also came to an agreement with major tourism companies in Dubai to offer competitive travel packages in Dubai. In addition, IZ will be further tailoring its operations to the available market by creating wholesale ticketing options for business travelers.

Arkia Israeli Airlines will be creating tour packages for many price ranges and in various languages in order to accommodate travelers of many backgrounds and nationalities.

Arkia CEO Comments

Oz Berlowitz, CEO of Arkia International, said, “We are excited and honored to be the first to open the sale of tickets for Arkia direct flights to Dubai.”

“The decision to open a flight line to Dubai was made after increasing requests from our customers, private business customers and many requests from groups and conference organizers. We are examining the possibility of opening flights to Bahrain and the Sharjah princesses near Dubai in the near future.”

Aviation Diplomacy

In recent months, we have seen an increase in diplomatic political relations between Arab nations in the Middle East and Israel. As a reflection of the increase in diplomatic relations, airlines, as representatives of their respective countries, have operated symbolic flights.

These include flights operated by El Al in late August and a recent roundtrip by Etihad (EY) in the past couple of days to bring travel industry leaders to Abu Dhabi.

As relations between Arab nations and Israel become more normalized, airlines may see a potential new market connecting the two regions.