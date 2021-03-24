MIAMI – Announced in a 43-page long tender document seen by Airways, Ariana Afghan Airlines (FG) is looking to purchase a single Boeing 737-500.

According to the document, FG is looking for a type no older than 23 years that is equipped with CFM56-3C2 engines with at least 3,000 cycles still available.

Also, the aircraft must not be due for major check (“C” type) before six months or 1,000 flight hours, and its landing gears need to last at least 5 years. finally, the Boeing 737-500 should not have any open major technical issue in the coming six months.

Ariana Afghanistan Airlines F-GTID Boeing 757-2Q8.Photo: Wikimedia

The Same Type Sold Six Months ago

Ariana Afghan Airlines’ purchase of this aircraft comes six months after the airline sold a similar type to another Afghan carrier, Bakhtar Afghan Airlines (BJ). The bid for the new aircraft is open to owners, operators, lessors, or any other entities that have a legal capacity to sign the sale agreement. Bids must be submitted between March 31 and April 3.

According to Planespotters.net FG operates a fleet of five aircraft, one of which is an Airbus A310-300 and four are Boeing 737 300, 400, 500, and 800 series.

On its part, FlightRadar24 only lists three aircraft (one A310 and two Boeing 737-400). FG flies international out of its base in Kabul (KBL) to Urumqi (URC), New Dehli (DEL), Dubai (DXB), Jeddah (JED), Ankara (ESB), and Istambul (IST). It also operates domestic flights to Khandahar (KDH) and Herat (HEA).

Featured image: Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing 737-500. Photo: Ariana Afghan Airlines

