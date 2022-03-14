DALLAS – Boeing and Arajet (DM) have announced that the new Caribbean airline has placed an order for 20 Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft.

Boeing states that the high-capacity Boeing 737 MAX variant will reduce operating costs and expand affordable travel alternatives in the Americas.

Arajet also has the option to buy 15 more 737 MAX jets, bringing the airline’s new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 aircraft when combined with current leasing arrangements. On Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website, the aircraft order was concluded in January and is now credited to an undisclosed customer.

The airline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new hub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, today. This Caribbean hub, located halfway between North and South America, will use the 737 MAX’s range to efficiently serve a huge number of traditional and underserved markets across the continental United States, Brazil, Colombia, and beyond.

The carrier received its first Boeing 737-8, leased from Griffin Global Asset Management, in early March. Dominican President Luis Abinader, who attended the inaugural event together with industry, government, and tourism authorities, was given a tour of the jet. DM will provide roughly 4,000 new jobs and major new economic development to the island nation.

Boeing 737-8. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

Comments from Arajet, Boeing

“The efficient Boeing 737 MAX, together with financial and operational support from our partners at Griffin and Bain Capital, gives us the solid foundation necessary to provide flights at affordable prices to travelers in the region,” said Victor Pacheco Mendez, founder and CEO of Arajet.

“These partners believe in our vision and see the same bright future for this market and beyond. The entire team was elated to see our first aircraft arrive in Santo Domingo a few days ago, and we are eager to expand our fleet with more of these amazing jets in the months ahead.”

“The 737 MAX is the perfect fit for Arajet and it’s an honor to welcome this exciting new operator to the Boeing family,” said Mike Wilson, vice president of sales, Latin America & Caribbean, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Flying an exclusive 737 MAX fleet will enable Arajet to save on fuel, maintenance and operations costs, and pass those savings on to its customers.”

Featured image: Render of Arajet 737-8. Image: Boeing