MIAMI – Argentine carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR) has announced it will prosecute those passengers flouting COVID-19 health measures, aviation portal Simply Flying reported on October 29.

According to the portal, “two passengers have tried to fly with the airline even when they tested positive for having COVID-19” since AR resumed domestic flights inside Argentina last week. AR also added in a statement that it is “planning to press charges against any passenger that tries to avoid the health measures, falsify documentation or attempt to board on a plane while testing positive for COVID-19.”

The carrier is also set to start a five-year ban on whoever breaks the rules, such as falsifying COVID-19 tests, and not bringing a negative PCR test to enter the Argentinian provinces that require such test, and deny doing a test upon arrival.

Aerolíneas Argentinas is not the first airline to ban passengers who do not comply with COVID rules. Delta Air Lines (DL) has placed over 400 people on its no-fly list for refusing to wear a mask on board.

Keeping Flights Safe for all Passengers

Airline officials worldwide have stated that the rate of COVID-19 on-board infections is near zero, and flying while being sick is something that could put passengers and crew at risk.

Argentina is one of the countries with the toughest travel restrictions during the Coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, this week, the Latin American Air Transport Association ALTA, whose airline members include Avianca (AV), Azul Brazilian (AD) and LATAM, stated that “aviation was the safest means of transportion” amid COVID-19.

The association cites the US Department of Defense’s most recent and exhaustive study, which found that “–even if all aircraft seats are occupied– when sitting down and wearing a mask, an average of 0.003% of infected particles cross the passenger breathing zone and 99.99% of the particulates are filtered out of the cabin within six minutes.”

So far, passengers are not allowed to enter Argentina until 8 November 2020. Likewise, “there are no flights to this country until this date. Only nationals and residents can enter Argentina but must obey a 14-day quarantine,” the portal reports.

Simply Flying also added that “not everyone can fly in Argentina” at the moment, where “the only passengers allowed to do it are those that absolutely must travel due to health or work reasons.”

