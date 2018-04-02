April Will Be Qatar Airways’ Autism Awareness Month

MIAMI — Qatar Airways’ cabin crew and ground staff will be prepared to support autistic passengers as the airline announces a series of initiatives and special events throughout April to support Autism Awareness Month.

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2nd with the goal of bringing attention to autism. Qatar Airways, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Cooperation (HMC), will host a programme of activities throughout the month designed to raise awareness of the autism spectrum disorder.

This year, events will include a series of seminars and training conducted by HMC’s doctors, specialists and therapists, to ensure the airline’s crew and staff are prepared to understand the disorder, as well as support the autistic passengers.

HMC doctors and therapists will prepare cabin crew members on how to effectively assist autistic customers in flights. As part of the programme, today Qatar Airways will host Kids Fun Day at Kidzmondo Doha, where pilots staff members will have the opportunity to interact with children with autism and their parents.

With our partners @KidzMondoDoha, we're showing the wonders of travel and flight to autistic kids as part of Autism Awareness Month. #AutismAwareness #LightItUpBlue pic.twitter.com/04XNQqYGF7 — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 2, 2018

READ MORE: Qatar Airways Signs Welsh Marketing Agreement

Additionally, to promote World Autism Day, airline’s staff will be wearing blue and posting messages about how they will contribute to raising awareness amongst the community. And during the month, they will be visiting Renad Academy, a member of Qatar Foundation, to spend a day with children with autism.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Human Resources, Nabeela Fakhri, said:

By equipping our cabin crew and ground services staff with a better understanding and awareness about the disorder, we are helping to ensure that we support all our passengers as effectively as we can. We are delighted to participate in this global initiative on a local level by once again partnering with Hamad Medical Corporation to provide this important awareness message and training to our staff. The seminars led by trained specialists will allow us to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey, both for our autistic travellers as well as their caregivers.

READ MORE: Qatar Airways and Iberia Expand Codeshare Agreements

A special social media campaign will be launched throughout Qatar Airways social media platforms with the hashtag #autismawarenessmonth, to foster support and further increase awareness.

Also, the airline has organized a photo shoot with its cabin crew, enabling it to publish autism-related content, helping to further increase global awareness.