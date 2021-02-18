MIAMI – Antonov Airlines (ADB) has successfully completed the transport of a 54-ton power generator rotor from Ghana to India to be repaired.

As reported at web portal Stat Trade Times, “fellow members of The Heavy Lift Group (THLG), Rhenus Project Logistics USA, chartered the flight to carry the 10.50m long, 3.89m wide, 4.13m high rotor from Accra, Ghana, to Mumbai, India, and back.”

Antonov used its own in-house engineering designed loading equipment to place the rotor, whereas Rhenus Project Logistics USA provided the airport loading and unloading devices for a higher safety of all those involved. Both companies also redesigned the skid “to ensure the bladed rotor fitted inside the fuselage,” the portal stated.

Praised for Strength, “Well-Coordinated Preparation”

The Heavy Lift Group and ADB, the two major players in the operation, were praised for their actions.

“This transport operation required well-coordinated preparation and actions from both partners to fly such outsized and heavy cargo safely,” Antonov’s commercial executive Vladyslav Ishchuk said, adding that the airline “showcased its flexibility by providing the AN-124 aircraft on the required dates during an extremely busy period for the customer to minimize any disruption that could have been faced.”

Rhenus Project Logistics USA global sales director Ritesh Nair lauded the partnership with ADB, as well as its expertise.

“Rhenus Project Logistics USA and Antonov Airlines have an association going back over 15 years, which has involved multiple charter performances for mutual clients and is a testimony to the strength and expertise members of THLG bring to their clients,” Nair said.

