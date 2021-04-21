MIAMI – On two AN-124-100 flights from Istanbul, Turkey to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and Monrovia, Liberia, Antonov Airlines (AN) delivered fourteen pieces of mining heavy machinery weighing a total of 216 tonnes.

Within a very short time, the airline loaded the 113-tonne cargo for the second flight safely. The operation was thus successful in meeting the mines’ tight deadlines, both of which were in the process of developing operations.

“These two flights from Turkey to Africa were meticulously planned and both flights were completed with maximum payloads on each route,” said Eugene Kiva, Commercial executive at AN.

Kiva added, “Antonov Airlines provided the flexibility required by our partner Skyair Chartering to perform these air shipments within the customer’s deadlines.”

Antonov Airlines UR-82009 Antonov An-124-100M-150. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

An Uptick in Cargo Operations

For the 103-tonne Burkina Faso-bound freight, the airline made a single technical stop in Algiers, Algeria. In addition, the aircraft made two more stops in Casablanca, Morocco, and Diass-Thies, Senegal on the way to Liberia to refuel and have crew rests.

“As per our customer’s request for the delivery of large quantities of oversized drill machinery in a short timeframe, the two flights provided by Antonov Airlines made sure the needs of the expanding mining facilities were met,” said Tekin Ertemel, director of business development at Skyair Chartering.

“Antonov’s AN-124-100s are equipped with ramps, which are ideal to transport heavy and oversized loads safely and easily, contributing greatly to the delivery of a seamless operation.”

After the start of the year, AN has seen a spike in charters for mining operations. Moreover, only in last month successfully completed transferring 370 tonnes of equipment from Australia to Latin America.