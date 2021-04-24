MIAMI – The Trans-Tasmanian travel bubble has been short-lived; it was stopped by New Zealand just four days after its inception.

A great start began with a “massive Monday” on April 22 after the bubble officially started on April 18. Alas, the bubble came to a stop initiated by New Zealand, which applied health security measures contemplated by the Trans Tasmanian travel agreement.

According to FranceTV Polynesie 1ere, the Wellington government stated that “In accordance with our bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been suspended, pending further advice from the government.”

Qantas B787-9 Dreamliner VH-ZNH – Photo : Erwin Eslami/Airways

COVID-19 Case

This decision, taken just a few days after the travel between the two countries has been made possible again, stems from a COVID case diagnosed on an Australian traveler, arriving in Melbourne from Perth, who was declared as infected and causing three days of local confinement to begin Friday, April 23.

This decision blows a hard hit not only on Air New Zealand (NZ), Qantas (QF), and JetStar (JQ) in hopes of unhindered travel over the Tasman sea.

JetStar A320-200 VH-VGV – Photo : Noah Pitkins/Airways

Other Deflating Bubbles

This new travel bubble glitch comes just a few days after the proposed North Atlantic travel bubble was cold-showered by the US State Department listing the UK as a “level four” destination, implying a negative travel advisory that hit hard British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic (VS), both of which had plans to resume services between the UK and the US starting May 17.

The recent decision made on April 21 by the French government to apply travel restrictions on travelers arriving from India, and the Canadian restriction on flights from Pakistan and also India do not sound as good omens on the establishment of free or quarantine exempt travel elsewhere in the world.

The underlying message is: COVID-19 is still here and it is not ready to go away any time soon.

British Airways B787-9 Dreamliner G-ZBKI – Photo : Brandon Farris/Airways