Animawings, an upstart Romanian charter airline, has operated a charter flight from Bucharest (OTP), Romania to Zanzibar (ZNZ), Tanzania.

Stopping for fuel in Aswan (ASW) in Egypt, the flight operated by an Airbus A320-232 with registration YR-AGA transported the vacationers south. The airline, founded in 2019 and launching operations in May, operates charter flights around Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Animawings Airbus A320-232 Photo: theflight.info

An Ambitious Newcomer

A member of the Memento Group, a large Romanian travel agency, Animawings has a strong customer base to operate with. Aegean Airlines (SX) even holds a 25% stake in the new airline.

With ambitions to beat out Tarom (RO) and Blue Air (0B) to become the largest airline in Romania, Animawings has a long way to go but certainly does not lack potential.

Featured image: Animawings Airbus A320-232 Photo: news.ro, Animawings

