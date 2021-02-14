MIAMI – Andes Líneas Aéreas (OY) is preparing for a potential relaunch as early as March 1 as a tentative schedule has been released.

The airline already has tentative flights out of Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airport (AEP) to destinations including Jujuy (JUJ), Salta (SLA), Comodoro Rivadavia (CRD), and Puerto Madryn (PMY).

Flights are set to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

A now-retired Andes Líneas Aéreas CRJ-900 Photo: Phil Wilco – @wilco737

A McDonnell Douglas Operator

Andes Líneas Aéreas currently has two McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft with one with registration LV-WGN parked at AEP and another with registration LV-WGM is parked at Buenos Aires Ezeiza (EZE).

Several other MD-83s are parked at SLA but the status of their return to service is currently uncertain.

It will be interesting to see if OY can successfully restart operations in March and revive operations out of AEP.