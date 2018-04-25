Check Out The Coolest, Hawaiian-Themed Airbus A380s By ANA (+Photos)

MIAMI — Japanese carrier, All Nippon Airways (ANA), has finally revealed all the tidbits of their upcoming Airbus A380s, including cabin details and the illustrious liveries.

According to the airline, the cabin configuration, seat products, and the plane’s liveries are all inspired in “the spirit of Hawaii,” as the A380 will be deployed on routes from Japan to Hawaii.

Even though the special livery of the first aircraft was revealed in March 2017, ANA announced that all three A380s will feature special schemes. At the time, the design ANA introduced was blue, but the airline introduced two more colors, green and orange.

A380 Honeymoon Service to Honolulu

The first A380 the five-star airline is expected to receive will be launched on the Tokyo – Honolulu service. ANA explains that considering the route is commonly frequented by honeymooning customers, the plane will bring numerous surprises for these passengers.

The airline will operate the smallest A380 fleet in the world on a 3,800-mile flight between Tokyo and Honolulu. However, a single A380 should be able to operate the flight roundtrip every day.

The new concept is called “ANA HAWAii” and is followed by the opening of a new lounge at Honolulu Airport.

“The emerald green is inspired by the crystal clear waters of the Hawaiian ocean and orange is a reference to the beautiful Hawaiian sunset,” remarks the airline.

ANA also created a character for each aircraft. “Lani,” the blue character, comes from a Hawaiian word that means sky, as well as “Kai” the emerald green character, that means ocean, and “Ka La” the orange character, that means sunset.

Cabin Details

In the upper deck of each A380 aircraft, Japan’s largest airline will seat eight First Class’ passengers, 56 in Business Class and 73 in Premium Economy. Each First Class seat has its own door and provides passengers with a private space.

This is the first time ANA offers First Class on this route and will also become the only airline that gives this option on Hawaii’s service.

First Class suites will be presented in a 1-2-1 configuration; Business Class, in a 1-2-1 staggered configuration, similar to their 787/777 product; and Premium Economy, in a 2-3-2 configuration.

The main deck will host 383 customers in Economy Class, including 60 ANA Couchii (Couch + Hawaii) seats in the rear section of the plane, becoming the first airline in Japan to introduce a couch seat concept. Each couch is comprised of three or four seats.

The Economy seats will be presented in a 3-4-3 configuration, offering 34 inches of pitch and a 13.3 inch TV screen.

All classes will have access to bar counters in the middle and rear section of the plane.

Behind the main deck, ANA has also created a multi-purpose room where mothers will be able to tend to their babies and passengers will be able to change and stretch before arriving at their destination.

The cabin interiors have also been strategically designed with the new Hawaiian concept. The walls and lights illustrate Hawaii’s skies, sunrises, sunsets, and rainbows.

ANA is the only remaining airline that has the A380 on order but hasn’t yet taken delivery of a single one of the airliners. The order was placed in late 2015 and deliveries are expected to start in 2019.

Overall, the airline will surely become the coolest Airbus A380 operator. It remains to be seen, however, if ANA will deploy these planes on different routes.