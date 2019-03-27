ANA’s 2nd A380 Emerges from the Paintshop (+Photos)

Article Written by Daniel Sander, Photos by Dirk Grothe

LONDON – On March 26th, Airbus rolled out the second All Nippon Airways (ANA) A380 from the paint shop, at its Hamburg factory. The second A380 is the Emerald Green, livery, and will be delivered to the airline this year, bearing the registration JA382A.

ANA took delivery of their first A380 last week and Airways was present at this event. ANA plans to operate its inaugural A380 flight, with its Sky Blue A380 JA381 on the 24th May. The airline will deploy this aircraft, on their Hawaii flights from Tokyo Narita, from the 1st July 2019, on a daily basis.

The second A380 will now go under a series of test flights, before being handed over to the airline and flown to Tokyo.

In under two weeks time, ANA will unveil it’s A380 cabin to the public at an event in Tokyo, they are also the last new customer to receive factory fresh A380s. Their final A380 will be delivered in 2020, painted in an orange sunset livery.

