Analysis: American Airlines in Talks with China Southern Tie-Up

According to a variety of news reports and a regulatory filing by China Southern with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, American Airlines is in advanced talks to purchase a roughly 2% stake in China’s largest airline by passengers carried.

The deal, in which American would spend $200 million (in line with China Southern’s current valuation of $10 billion overall) would also yield “major strategic cooperation” in addition to the financial ties.

As a signal of the seriousness and depth of the negotiations, trading of China Southern shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange was suspended on Thursday and resumed Monday morning at 21:00 EST/09:00 CST.

In early morning trading, China Southern’s shares were up more than 5% in Asian markets, with similar growth expected in New York once the NYSE opens trading on Monday morning.

American and China Southern would each shore up strategic weaknesses

American Airlines and China Southern are the first and fourth largest airlines in the world respectively by passengers carried, with more than 255 million combined passengers in the calendar year 2015.

However, both carriers are heavily focused on their respective domestic markets, with China Southern lagging behind rivals Air China and China Eastern on international routes, and American lagging behind Delta and United in both the Trans-Atlantic and Trans-Pacific markets.

For China Southern, this is largely driven by their hub structure. Guangzhou, by far their largest domestic hub, is well-located (just 50 miles north of Hong Kong with its Cathay Pacific hub) to serve international traffic flows, but has far less origin and destination (O&D) demand to draw on to profitably fill long haul flights.

While the Pearl River Delta is one of the most populous and productive regions in Asia (let alone in China), it is also much poorer than either Beijing (Air China’s largest hub) or Shanghai (China Eastern’s hub).

In theory, China Southern would prefer to operate long haul flights through its second largest hub at Beijing, which in a free market would be able to support at least 2 long haul flights (i.e. from both Air China and China Southern) to most destinations.

But in practice, Air China is the favored airline amongst Chinese government officials and as a result, China Southern is locked out from the most lucrative international routes in Beijing. So China Southern can use all of the international feed and partner traffic it can get.

American needs to boost its Asia strategy

For American’s part, China has long been a market of weakness, part of a broader lack of Asian presence for the carrier.

Even now, American cannot acquire useful slots at Beijing for its flights from Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth (as well as the upcoming LA flight), and if this move allows American to finally get functional slots at Chinese airports, that may well be worth the $200 million price in the long run (each of those routes can easily generate $50 million or more in revenue per year).

American has certainly made attempts to grow its Asia presence in recent years, particularly by adding Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, and Hong Kong to its Dallas-Fort Worth hub, and by building up service at Los Angeles via more or less the same portfolio of Asian destinations (save Seoul). But Dallas-Fort Worth doesn’t have much high-yielding Asian O&D demand (plenty of low yields visiting families and relatives traffic, though), which limits the upside of that hub against United at San Francisco/Chicago/Newark or even Delta’s combination of Seattle and Detroit.

But Dallas-Fort Worth doesn’t have much high-yielding Asian O&D demand (plenty of low yields visiting families and relatives traffic, though), which limits the upside of that hub against United at San Francisco/Chicago/Newark or even Delta’s combination of Seattle and Detroit.

LA has the opposite problem where it has plenty of O&D traffic, but American is competing with both Delta and United for slices of it (for example to Tokyo Haneda), and much of the other LA O&D traffic is Asian point of origin (where US carriers struggle to compete).

American’s weakness in Asia has historical roots

American’s weakness in Asia is not a new phenomenon, in fact, its roots date back to the decade after World War II, long before America’s airlines were deregulated.

In the late 1940s, the US airline industry was very much in its infancy, with the war having paused the development of the largest trunk of domestic airlines in service of the combat effort.

After the war, two US airlines apiece were chosen to serve the major international sectors (Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, and to Latin America). Across the Pacific, the two carriers chosen were, of course, the politically well connected Pan Am and the upstart Northwest Orient Airlines (the only upside of Northwest no longer being alive is that I can freely proclaim that they were and always will be my favorite airline).

Northwest was chosen because of its experience operating in cold weather environments, essential to successfully flying what was then a multi-stop polar route from New York to Tokyo with propeller driven airplane. These two airlines would remain unchanged basically until the late 1980s, with each airline building out its long-haul network.

Pan Am focused more on a point to point approach with nonstop service to Asia and Australia from Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and also building a hub in Tokio, while Northwest built a larger hub in Tokyo and drew on its own hubs in Minneapolis and especially Detroit. Pan Am’s routes passed on to United in 1986 as Pan Am was in its dying days, while Northwest’s routes ended up with Delta via a merger.

American was the odd one out, and even after the Asian markets opened up for unregulated service in the 1990s, American struggled to overcome the historical advantage of United, Pan Am, Delta and Northwest.

This deal sets the table for a balanced alliance battle in China

American’s weakness in interior Asia could have been offset by close relations with oneworld partner Cathay Pacific, but many have speculated that Cathay’s cold relations with its oneworld partners (including American) emanated from the fact that it is partly owned by anchor Star Alliance member Air China.

American has a strong Japanese partner in Japan Airlines, but it needed more with Delta finally cozying up to Korean Air along with its ownership stake in China Eastern, and United having a JV with Japan Airlines’ rival ANA and strong ties to Air China.

This deal makes sense for everyone involved, and China Southern gets out of the awkward situation of its alliance partner buying a stake in one of its biggest rivals (akin to the situation when Continental was still in SkyTeam after Delta and Northwest merged)

The alliance dynamics here get really interesting really fast, as this stake purchase could trigger a massive re-configuration in the global alliances. These arrangements can certainly exist outside the scope of the alliances (e.g. Delta – Virgin Atlantic or Qantas – Emirates), but the alliances do still have relevance and drive strategic decisions. But if things really develop to align with the new ownership tangle, you could see China Southern switch over to oneworld.

This would finally lock Hainan out of oneworld (always the unspoken assumption that at some point Hainan would go there), perhaps driving them further into the hands of tier ii and tier iii carriers (by global standards) like JetBlue and Azul that they have been tying up with.

Finally, Cathay Pacific could just drop the pretense of working with oneworld partners and either move to Star Alliance or (as has been rumored) merge outright with Air China. While the 2% stake that American proposes to buy in China Southern is pretty small, the fallout from the purchase could be massive.